Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan are the new Bonnie & Clyde in video for "Please Please Please"

"I heard you're an actor, so act like a stand-up guy." That's what Sabrina Carpenter sings to her real-life boyfriend, Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, in the new video for her single "Please Please Please."

The song is about a woman who begs a man not to be a jerk and ruin their relationship, because then he'll prove that everybody was right about him all along. "Heartbreak is one thing/ my ego's another/ so don't embarrass me, motherf*****," she sings sweetly. She co-wrote the song with Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen.

The video starts with Sabrina being bailed out of jail, but we don't know why she was there. As she exits, she's dismayed to see Barry's character being brought into the jail. She then visits him while he's behind bars and is waiting for him when he gets out. Unfortunately, he's right back to his criminal ways, taking her with him to meet a crew of bad guys, who beat him up.

Next, he's robbing a bank while she pleads with him not too; soon, he's being hauled off to jail yet again and she's picking him up after he gets out -- again. Finally, she's so fed up that she handcuffs him to a chair, puts duct tape over his mouth and then leaves him.

"Please Please Please" is from Sabrina's new album Short n' Sweet, coming out August 23.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

