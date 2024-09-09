Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' stays atop 'Billboard' 200 for second week

By Mary Pat Thompson

It really is that sweet.

Sabrina Carpenter's sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, has stayed atop the Billboard 200 album chart for the second week in a row. It opened at #1 a week prior and remains in the same position, having sold 159,000 units in the U.S. during the week ending in Sept. 5.

It's a substantial number, as only three other albums have logged a second week as big as Short n' Sweet in the last 12 months: Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department and 1989 (Taylor's Version) and Drake's For All the Dogs.

Sabrina is set to take the stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11. She's also nominated for six awards, including Artist of the Year, Best Pop and Song of the Year for her smash hit "Espresso."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

