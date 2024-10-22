Sabrina Carpenter's tour outfit inspo: ABBA, Monroe, Bardot, 'Grease' and more

Sabrina Carpenter's current Short n' Sweet Tour is the first one she's ever done where she changes outfits, and she gave Vogue a peek into what went into creating her wardrobe for each act of the performance.

In the Vogue video, Sabrina and her stylist Jared Ellner explain that they started working on outfits right after her Coachella performance. Sabrina reveals that the babydoll dresses she wears in the first act were inspired by iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot, as well as the sleepover scene in Grease, which was in turn inspired by the movie Bye Bye Birdie. The vibe, according to Sabrina's stylist, is "girlies getting ready."

The show's second act features Sabrina wearing a black catsuit inspired by the one Marilyn Monroe wore in the movie There's No Business Like Show Business, as well as by Audrey Hepburn's black outfits in the film Funny Face.

In the third act, Sabrina wears a top and skirt with material that she reveals was inspired by an outfit that one of the female members of ABBA wears during the ABBA hologram show Voyage.

Notably, Sabrina says all her outfits are the same for each act — they just change colors, details and accessories from city to city. "At the end of the day, I just have to be so comfortable in the outfits," she says. "And if I'm not, the performance is, like, two out of 10."

"So first comes comfort level," she says. "Then comes, 'What can we do for the girls [in the audience]?' And then comes, 'How can we round this out and make this feel so unique?'"

The Short n' Sweet Tour visits Atlanta, Georgia, Tuesday.

