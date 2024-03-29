Sabrina Carpenter's "Feather" floats to her first 'Billboard' Pop Airplay #1

ABC/John Argueta

By Mary Pat Thompson

Sabrina Carpenter's "Feather" has floated to the top of Billboard's Pop Airplay chart.

The song, which is from the deluxe version of her 2022 album Emails I Can't Send, is #1 on the chart dated April 6. This is Sabrina's first #1 on this chart or any other radio-based ranking.

"Feather" was previously Sabrina's second Pop Airplay top 10, after her song "Nonsense" reached #10 in May 2023. It's also her first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, coming in at #26 on the most recent chart, dated March 30.

"It's such an honor to have my first [airplay] No. 1 for 'Feather,' which is such a special song for me," Sabrina told Billboard. "It's rare to see records on a deluxe album impact fans the way 'Feather' has, so I feel incredibly thankful."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!