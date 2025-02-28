'Sailor Song' singer Gigi Perez drops new single, 'Chemistry'

"Sailor Song" singer Gigi Perez has released a new single, her first new music of 2025.

"Chemistry," which starts mellow and then becomes more urgent, finds Gigi singing about what seems to be a forbidden relationship: "Don't you know I'll never tell a soul about our secret life," she sings. "Your mother looks and says 'Some things we just don't talk about.'"

Like the video for "Sailor Song," the lyric video for "Chemistry" features watery imagery.

Gigi's world tour starts in Europe in April and arrives in North America on April 23. Starting in June, she'll be opening for Hozier on his Unreal Unearth Tour 2025.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.