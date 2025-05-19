Sally, when the film runs out: Role Model to star in new Netflix rom-com

Role Model has signed up to have Good Sex on Netflix.

Specifically, he'll be making his acting debut under his birth name, Tucker Pillsbury, in Lena Dunham's new rom-com, Good Sex, according to Deadline. He'll be in good company, too. His co-stars include Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo and Oscar winner Natalie Portman.

The movie follows a couples therapist, Ally, who's getting back into dating at age 40. She gets involved with two different men: one in his 20s and one in his 50s.

Role Model reposted the Deadline article on Instagram and wrote, "everyone say thank you lena <3."

Role Model is currently enjoying his biggest success yet with "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" from his album Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye). He'll be opening up for Gracie Abrams starting in July.

