Sally, when the film runs out: Role Model to star in new Netflix rom-com

By Andrea Dresdale

Role Model has signed up to have Good Sex on Netflix.

Specifically, he'll be making his acting debut under his birth name, Tucker Pillsbury, in Lena Dunham's new rom-com, Good Sexaccording to Deadline. He'll be in good company, too. His co-stars include Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo and Oscar winner Natalie Portman.

The movie follows a couples therapist, Ally, who's getting back into dating at age 40. She gets involved with two different men: one in his 20s and one in his 50s.

Role Model reposted the Deadline article on Instagram and wrote, "everyone say thank you lena <3."

Role Model is currently enjoying his biggest success yet with "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" from his album Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye). He'll be opening up for Gracie Abrams starting in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!