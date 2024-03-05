Sam Smith celebrates streaming milestone for breakthrough hit "Stay With Me"

Sam Smith is celebrating a milestone for their breakthrough hit.

"Stay With Me has reached 2 Billion streams. My heart is bursting with gratitude and happiness at this news," the Oscar-winning singer wrote on social media. "I can't thank everyone enough for the love and kindness you have showed this song."

"A massive shout out to [my co-writers] @jimmynapes and Tourist," they added. "Who would have thought a moment with friends in that studio in Old Street would turn into this. Life is a wild one."

"Stay With Me," released in 2014, was Sam's most successful single to date, reaching #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning the Grammys for Record and Song of the Year.

In 2015, a settlement was reached to add rockers Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne to the credits of the song, after Petty's publisher noticed that the song's melody was similar to Petty's 1989 song "I Won't Back Down." Sam had actually never heard "I Won't Back Down" prior to writing "Stay With Me" but acknowledged the similarities between the two tracks.

