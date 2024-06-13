Sam Smith releasing 10-year anniversary edition of debut album 'In The Lonely Hour'

It may seem impossible, but "Stay With Me" here — Sam Smith's debut album, In The Lonely Hour, has been around for a decade.

To celebrate, Capitol Records is releasing a special 10-year anniversary edition of the record on Aug. 2. This new version of the album includes the 10 original songs, along with an exclusive new track, "Little Sailor."

Twenty-five songs will appear on the collector's edition LP and the standard double CD. This includes live versions of the original 10 songs, as well as special versions with features from celebrated artists: Mary J. Blige appears on a new version of "Stay With Me," A$AP Rocky joins Sam on "I'm Not The Only One" and John Legend sings on "Lay Me Down."

In other Sam news, the singer has just launched their new podcast, The Pink House. The show finds Sam chatting with friends and queer cultural icons about what made them the person they are today. The first two episodes are available to listen to now, featuring guests Elliot Page and Donté McGuine.

