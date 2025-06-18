Scarlett Johansson listens to *this* Chappell Roan song '20 times a day'

By Andrea Dresdale

If you've got kids, their favorite song will inevitably become your favorite song. Just ask Scarlett Johansson.

At the U.K. premiere of her movie Jurassic World on Tuesday, Johansson was asked by MTV UK what her favorite Chappell Roan song is. "I mean, my son's favorite Chappell song is H-O-T T-O G-O, 'HOT TO GO,'" she responded, referring to Cosmo, her 3-year-old son with husband Colin Jost.

"And I don’t know if it’s my favorite, but because he sings it, it has become my favorite," she continued.

"I love it, too," Johansson admitted. "I mean, who am I kidding? I listen to it 20 times a day."

Back in March, Johansson said that after reading an article about Chappell, she found herself relating to and feeling empathetic toward her.

As the actress told InStyle, "[Chappell's] very outspoken about how hard it's been to adjust to fame. It's like heartthrobs. That's hard. When I was younger, I dated actors that had heartthrob status. That is, to me, scary. I don't have that level. Fan crush-dom can be really hard."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

