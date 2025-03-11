Selena Gomez is giving away '12 days of really rare stuff,' starting with her 'B' ring

Selena Gomez is counting down to the release of her album with Benny Blanco, I Said I Loved You First, by cleaning house.

In an Instagram post, she teased the launch of a promotion called "12 Days of Really Rare Stuff" by explaining, "Since my new album with Benny ... is about our past, present and future, I thought it'd be fun to give away some 'rare' memories I've kept over the year, every day until our album comes out. You've stuck with me for so long and with this album, we wanted to do something special."

"My day one fans will know where to look and I can't wait to see your reaction to all the special surprises," she continues. "It's like Christmas came early this year!"

"Stay tuned for updates and keep your eyes peeled," she added in the caption.

Her first giveaway came on Monday: It was the "B" initial ring that she posted to her Instagram Story in December of 2023, during the time she was hinting that she and Benny were a couple. She wrote, "It felt fitting to choose something that is a symbol of the start of our relationship. This is the exact, real ring." According to her merch store, it sold for $12.

You can sign up to win a 13th item, which is worth up to $500, at her merch store.

