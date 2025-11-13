Selena Gomez on playing live: 'I'm not going to say I would never again'

Selena Gomez hasn't stopped making music, but actually bringing it to her fans live via a tour? That's something she's not sure is going to happen again.

Speaking on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show, Selena says that when she performs live, she feels the "passion behind every word I say." But when Zane asks her if she misses live performances, she says, "I think the only thing I genuinely miss is probably the interaction [with fans]."

"I don't know about ever performing. And I'm not going to say I would never again, because who knows? And I'm always saying 'I'll never,' and then I'm back. So I'm fully aware of my tendencies. But I do feel the connection is so strong when I'm onstage and I can actually feel the power of what my music stands for."

After speaking about how she dislikes the "performative" aspect of singing on award shows, Selena says, "I'm not sure that's something I'm willing to entertain again. However, the idea of doing, I don't know, an acoustic set or some sort of soft version, I would love to do that. I miss being with fans for sure."

As for why she moved away from performing live in the first place, Selena said the "pop star" thing was wearing a bit thin.

"[As an actress] I can dive into somebody else's world, but when you put yourself out there and it's just you, it can be a bit more frightening," she says. "And I think I was just a little tired of it."

Selena appeared on The Zane Lowe show in part to promote her new Apple Music Sound Therapy series, which features instrumental mixes of her songs blended with sound waves that are designed to either help you focus or help calm you down.

