Selena Gomez posts behind-the-scenes wedding video with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards (Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

By now we've probably all heard that Taylor Swift attended Selena Gomez's September wedding to Benny Blanco and gave a speech. On Monday Selena shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself getting ready for her big moment, with Taylor sitting next to her gushing about how beautiful she looks.

In the video we see Selena, in full hair and makeup, getting her veil adjusted as Taylor sits next to her, wearing a shiny gold floral gown and filming her with her camera. "Are you even serious?" Taylor gasps. "What? Look at her! Oh my God!"

"I'm so happy," Selena says, grinning from ear to ear.  "Oh my God," Taylor repeats.

"I'm getting married," adds Selena. "Finally!"

There's also a photo of the two sharing a cocktail in the dressing room and then hugging each other on the dance floor during the reception.

"In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator!" Selena captioned the post. "I love you @taylorswift forever and always."

