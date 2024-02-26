Selena Gomez reveals the surprising celebrity she was obsessed with growing up

On the February 23 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Selena Gomez faced off against a superfan to answer trivia questions about herself — and lost badly. According to Selena, however, there's one artist who she could've won a trivia contest on: late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

After the trivia contest, Kimmel asked Selena, "Who was YOUR Selena Gomez growing up?" She revealed that it was Cobain and explained, "My mom obviously would play all kinds of music for me growing up. I kind of got obsessed and dyed my hair and cut my hair like him. I know a little too much."

Selena said she had posters of Cobain on her walls, would "rewatch his interviews" and "watch his performances." She added, "I have seen his documentary, like, 12 times.”

In the present day, Selena said she was a bit starstruck meeting Jason Segel at the Emmys because she watches How I Met Your Mother every night. Unfortunately, her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, embarrassed her in front of Segal by saying, "She falls asleep to you every night!"

Selena also discussed her new single "Love On," including the now-famous "steak tartare" line. She noted she hates steak tartare in real life but said, "It sang so well!"

