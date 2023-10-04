Selena Gomez says there's "never been a moment quite like this" for her

Selena Gomez has a hit TV show with Only Murders In the Building, a global smash with "Calm Down" and a super-successful cosmetics line, Rare Beauty. But it's her work with her charity, the Rare Impact Fund, that makes her feel like she's hit a peak in her life.

"I've done so many cool things in my life, but there's never been a moment quite like this. I'm so grateful," Selena tells People. On Wednesday, October 4, she'll host her first fundraising gala for Rare Impact, which aims to raise $100 million over the next decade to provide access to mental health services for young people.

Selena generally donates one percent of all Rare Beauty sales to the Rare Impact Fund, but in honor of world Mental Health Day on October 10, one of her Rare Beauty partners, Sephora, will donate 100% of the sales to the fund, reports People.

Selena says her involvement with the fund has been "unbelievably humbling," adding, "You really become outside of yourself when you're listening to someone else's story and someone else's struggles. I think that I've felt [less] alone working on this company, and now I hope that people can get that same access I've been able to have."

"I actually truly feel like the older I've gotten, the more I've really appreciated the struggles that I've had," the singer, who lives with bipolar disorder and lupus, adds. "And I don't necessarily feel like I'm held back by anything."

Of her newfound confidence, Selena says, "I know it seems easy, but I promise you it's been years of constant back and forth in my head, and now I'm just really happy, and I guess it's showing, [for] which I'm really honored."

