Selena Gomez says 'Only Murders' co-stars should take "credit" for her success

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building launches its fourth season Tuesday, and Selena Gomez recently earned her first Emmy nomination in an acting category for the show's third season. According to Selena, she's been preparing for this moment since she was a kid — sort of.

Asked if Selena used to practice her future Emmy speech when she was first starting out, she told ABC Audio, "I'm pretty sure I did some sort of version of that. I used to hold auditions when I was 6 in my neighborhood, and I didn't have anything they were auditioning for. I just was really interested in the process."

If Selena does end up winning that Emmy, her co-star Martin Short will likely claim it's because of him. Short told ABC Audio that his "love and affection" for Selena has "grown from season to season" and joked, "Now, seeing her endless success in her personal life and also in her career, I take personal responsibility."

But Selena was quick to agree that Short and their co-star Steve Martin deserve it. "You should! Both of you should," she laughed. Martin confirmed that Short "takes total credit," adding, "Every time she announces something new, he says, 'Thanks to me.'"

All kidding aside, Selena has nothing but good things to say about the comedic legends she spends so much time with.

"I continuously am impressed and I feel grateful that I have a really wonderful influence in both Marty and Steve," she tells ABC Audio. "They just really keep things happy. And, even if it's hard, they're working so hard, it's just impressive."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.