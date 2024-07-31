Selena Gomez shows off gift from friends meant to ward off her "biggest fear"

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Andrea Dresdale

Selena Gomez may be 32, but apparently, she's not too old for stuffed animals.

On her Instagram Story, Selena is seen clutching a teddy bear as she explains, "Sometimes I have really bad dreams, so my friends got me this teddy bear. And listen to what it says."

She then squeezes one of the bear's arms, and recorded voices -- presumably her friends' voices -- say, "We're never mad at you." Selena gasps, smiles and says, "Biggest fear!"

She then squeezes the bear's other arm and the recorded voices say, "We love you so much!" "Yay!" Selena replies. Next, she squeezes one of the bear's legs, and the recorded voices say, "We're never leaving you."

"Because I have abandonment issues," Selena explains.

Finally, she squeezes the bear's other leg, and a voice says, "It was just a dream. Everything's O.K."

"'Cause I have bad dreams!" giggles Selena, and hugs the bear close.

The video is captioned, "Sometimes you need you're [sic] best friends." Awww.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!