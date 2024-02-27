Selena Gomez to speak at SXSW Conference

She sings, she acts, she runs a beauty empire and now, Selena Gomez is going to flex her public speaking skills.

The "Love On" singer will be one of the featured speakers at the 28th edition of the South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas, next month. The conference, which celebrates "the convergence of technology, film, television and music," runs from March 8-16.

Selena will be speaking at a session called "Mindfulness Over Perfection: Getting Real On Mental Health." The star, who co-founded the mental health content platform Wondermind, will be joining a variety of doctors, athletes and therapists, as well as her mom and Wondermind co-founder, Mandy Teefey, for the discussion.

The focus of the session will be on the importance of bringing mental health conversations to light, dealing with negative self-talk, being honest when you're not O.K., and flexibility rather than strict routines when it comes to mental health care.

Other celebrities who'll be featured speakers during the conference include Kirsten Dunst, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Ilana Glazer and Lilly Singh.

