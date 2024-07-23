Selena Gomez declares Benny Blanco the "love of my life"

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship isn't just a fling, that's for sure.

While the two have used the word "love" liberally in their social media posts about each other, Selena went one step further in an Instagram Story post rounding up all the messages from her 32nd birthday on Monday. In one photo, Selena has her arms wrapped around Benny's waist, and he's kissing her forehead. She's captioned it, "Love of my life."

Selena also posted images from her birthday celebration in an Instagram slideshow. In two of them, she's showing off a necklace that has a small letter "b" — presumably for "Benny" — in diamonds.

Quoting Jay-Z's legendary lyric about Beyoncé in his song "Public Service Announcement," Benny commented on the post, "i got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain."

Selena also shared birthday wishes from her one of her besties, Nicola Peltz Beckham; Julia Michaels, who co-wrote many of her songs; choreographer Charm La'Donna; and Zoe Saldana, her co-star in the movie Emilia Perez.

