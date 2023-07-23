Selena Gomez celebrates 31st birthday with Paris, Xtina...and Barbie

Selena Gomez's birthday celebration was quite the blowout.

The singer and actress turned 31 on Saturday, July 22, and posted a series of photos on Instagram documenting the festivities. She showed off her party outfit -- a bright red strapless mini-dress covered in floral appliqués and fringe -- and posted numerous shots of what looked like a rager of a party, with tons of guests and a huge birthday cake with sparklers.

Among the guests were Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera. Paris wrote in the comments, "Happy Birthday beautiful! So much fun celebrating with you last night."

But the fun didn't end there. Selena also posted photos on her Instagram Story of what looked to be a private screening of the new Barbie movie; she was appropriately dressed in a hot pink feathered outfit and cowboy hat.

Earlier, Selena had posted a photo of herself blowing out the candles on another cake. In the caption, she wrote, "I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we've been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we've been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life."

Selena added, "If you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference." She also included a donation link.

