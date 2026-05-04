Shakira calls playing for more than 2 million fans in Brazil 'unforgettable and breathtaking'

Shakira performs during TODO MUNDO NO RIO at Copacabana beach on May 3, 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shakira)

Like Madonna and Lady Gaga before her, Shakira packed the fans into Rio de Janeiro’s famed Copacabana Beach Saturday night for a free concert.

On Instagram, Shakira wrote in Portuguese, "What happened last night in Rio was unforgettable and breathtaking. There were approximately 2.5 million of us gathered there, and together we were able to recognize the power of music in all of us."

She then thanked her team, her special guests, who included Anitta, and last but not least, her fans for "making history with me and above all for making me feel that last night those two and a half million souls are my family."

The set list included "Hips Don't Lie," "Whenever, Wherever," "Can't Remember to Forget You," "She Wolf" and "BZRP Music Sessions #53." The show opened with a drone display featuring 1,500 drones -- the largest such display ever created.

Next, Shakira will kick off a run of U.S. arena dates starting June 13 in Inglewood, California. In September, she'll do a residency in Madrid, Spain.

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