Shawn Mendes joins Niall Horan onstage in London

Prior to kicking off his current tour, Niall Horan teased special guests might be joining him. On March 1, he brought one out: Shawn Mendes.

Shawn popped into Niall's show in London, and the two sang Shawn's hit "Treat You Better." Afterward, Niall shared a video featuring the moment he affectionally introduced Shawn during the show, calling him his "little big brother."

Following the duet, the two embraced onstage and Niall told the crowd, "That's my boy!"

Shawn hasn't performed live much since he officially canceled his Wonder world tour in 2022 to focus on his mental health. In an interview with WSJ Magazine last year, Mendes described the process of stepping away from the tour as "very difficult" and said he was doing "a lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way."

Niall's tour will arrive in North America on May 29.

