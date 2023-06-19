Shawn Mendes makes surprise appearance at Ed Sheeran concert

By Danielle Long

Nearly a year after announcing his hiatus, Shawn Mendes made a comeback at Ed Sheeran's recent concert.

The Canadian singer surprised fans by joining Sheeran onstage during the Toronto stop for Mathematics Tour for a special duet. Together, they belted out Sheeran's classic track "Lego House," according to Entertainment Weekly.

The performance comes almost a year after Mendes canceled his Wonder World Tour in order to prioritize his mental well-being. In August 2022, Mendes took a hiatus from performing due to pandemic-induced exhaustion and expressed his struggles with the demands of touring.

The surprise also comes after the release of the 24-year-old's new single "What The Hell Are We Dying For" on June 9.

