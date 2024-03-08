Shawn Mendes returns to live performance, teases new music

Shawn Mendes joined his friend Niall Horan onstage in London March 1, but it turns out that was just a preview of the Canadian singer's long-awaited return to live performance.

Shawn, who canceled his Wonder Tour in 2022 to focus on his mental health, will headline the 40th anniversary edition of the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil on September 22.

"It's been a really long time since I last played live ... I've missed being on stage and seeing you all in person so much!" Shawn said on Instagram. "I've also been working on a new album and I can't wait to play these new songs live for you. See you there."

Rock in Rio takes place September 13-15 and September 19-22 and is expected to draw 700,000 fans to Rio de Janeiro. Tickets go on sale April 11 at 7 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

