Shawn Mendes says he's made "room" for a significant other in his life

Shawn Mendes has realized that there's more to life than working 24/7, so he says he's left some space in there for a possible significant other.

Shawn's buddy and mentor John Mayer spoke to Shawn for Interview magazine, and John cleverly asked Shawn the question we all want to know the answer to, but he did it in a subtle way.

"In this all-consuming journey that you’re on, is there room for someone else right now?" John asked.

"Absolutely. I refuse to let the industry consume me at this point," Shawn replied. "I finally realized that giving everything to music is not the best thing for my relationship with it. If I really want it to shine, I need to have other love in my life, and if I want that love to shine, I need to have music."

John tried to get Shawn to fess up to whether or not he's currently involved with someone by saying, "Are you currently sharing space between your journey and being there for someone else, or are you just leaving that room?"

"The room’s open," Shawn replied. "Right now I’m trying to not overromanticize every single thing. If there’s a good thing, I’m going to let it be a good thing and not suffocate it."

Also in the interview, John asked Shawn if he thinks he'll expand his current performance schedule, which has him singing in extremely intimate venues, into an arena tour. "I’d be surprised if that wasn’t the case," he teased.

Asked what he would do differently on a big tour after having to cancel his last one, Shawn told John, "Just being really honest with myself, like, 'What is my actual capacity?'" and "an incredible amount" of saying no.

