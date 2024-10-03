Shawn Mendes addresses public perception of his breakup with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is opening up about where he stands with his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

In new tweets shared to the social platform X on Wednesday, Shawn addressed the recent uptick in discussion about their former relationship and breakup.

When Shawn guested on the Jay Shetty Podcast in late September, he said he and Camila have been "preserving [their] private little fire of love for each other" despite having been broken up since 2023. In a tweet quoting the interview, a fan wrote, "they don't play about each other."

Shawn retweeted that comment Wednesday, writing, "no we don't."

Another fan asked for more clarity on what Shawn meant by that, and he obliged in a longer post.

“i guess to be honest it came from a place of being a little annoyed with all the projection over the last few months about us,” Shawn wrote. “I’m usually pretty good at just watching all the ‘noise’ go by but lately it’s been kinda bugging me ... feeling human i guess.”

Shawn followed up that tweet with another, writing, "yeah part of me knows quoting a tweet and saying that is gunna start a little spin up and i guess to be honest part of me just wanted to address it and actually have a real honest relationship with you guys about how it feels from my side."

The "projection" and "noise" Shawn is referencing is likely the release of Sabrina Carpenter's sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, which many theorize details her brief relationship with Shawn and how he left her to get back together with Camila.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.