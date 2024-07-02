She's the drama: Bebe Rexha threatens to "bring down a big chunk" of the music biz

Apparently Bebe Rexha isn't happy with the way her career is going. The singer, who's scored four top 10 hits and written songs for everyone from Eminem to Selena Gomez, has taken to social media to hint that if she divulged half the dirt that she knows about the music biz, she could "bring [it] down."

"I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED," she wrote on social platform X. "I've been so quiet for the longest time. I haven't seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I've been silence[d] and PUNISHED by this industry."

"Things must change or I'm telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly," she threatened. When someone asked her, "What happened again," she replied, "Again? You haven't even heard 5 percent. You have NO IDEA."

When another fan referred to the fact that initially Bebe was not credited on the hit song "Hey Mama," which she co-wrote and sang on, Bebe shot back, "My love. That? Compared to all the other stuff you don't know about? That's Child's play."

But when another fan asked her what's stopped her from speaking out, Bebe claimed, "THEY PUNISH YOU."

Declaring herself "FED UP," Bebe continued, "This is not just coming from a place of anger. It's sadness. I'm sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out. I've felt hopeless for the longest time. I've been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me."

Bebe, whose new single is called "I'm the Drama," concluded, "Honestly you all have given me the strength."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.