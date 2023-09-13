Sia releases new song "Gimme Love," announces new 'Reasonable Woman' album for 2024

Atlantic

By Andrea Dresdale

The "Unstoppable" Sia is back in full force.

She's just released her new single "Gimme Love" and announced a new album. Called Reasonable Woman, it'll be her first solo pop album in eight years. The album, including a limited-edition tangerine-colored vinyl version, is now available to preorder on her website.

The upbeat "Gimme Love" finds the artist singing, "Come now Do this just for me/I don’t ask for much/Gimme love, gimme love, gimme love, baby."

In case you weren't aware, Sia co-wrote two songs on Miley Cyrus' current album, Endless Summer Vacation: "Violet Chemistry" and "Muddy Feet."

