Slash reveals Demi Lovato sings on his upcoming solo album

Slash of Guns N' Roses recently contributed some guitar to the new "rock" version of Demi Lovato's hit "Sorry Not Sorry" for her upcoming album, REVAMPED. Now, Slash reveals that he did it to return the favor of her singing on an upcoming all-star solo album he plans to release in 2024.

Speaking to Yahoo, Slash said the project will have a "bunch of different singers" like his first album — which featured Adam Levine, Fergie, Ozzy Osbourne and others — but it'll be "more blues oriented." He invited Demi to sing on it because the two have been friends for quite a while, having bonded over their struggles with substance abuse.

"We were introduced a long time ago and we had that relate to — we were both struggling addicts and all that," says Slash. "I'd been sober for a little while and she was still struggling a little bit, having just gone through a relapse."

He continues, "I talked to her just post-that, and she was sort of trying to get it back together and whatnot. That's how we initially started sort of talking, and she's just really cool and she's a really intelligent and talented girl. And so, we’ve just been friends ever since then.”

After Demi sang on his song, Slash said if she ever needed him to put guitar on something to call him, which is how "Sorry Not Sorry" came about.

"Her [album REVAMPED] is way different than mine," Slash says. "It's a completely different type of a song, so it's interesting how diverse her voice can be."

REVAMPED arrives September 15.

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

