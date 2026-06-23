So far, Lady Gaga, BTS, Ed Sheeran are ruling the road in 2026

Lady Gaga performs onstage during The MAYHEM Ball Tour at The Kia Forum on July 28, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Pollstar, which tracks the concert industry, has released its midyear touring charts, and Lady Gaga and BTS rank high on the list.

BTS' current tour landed them in the #1 spot among the North American top touring artists, grossing more than $104 million so far this year. Lady Gaga's The MAYHEM Ball ranked #2, with a gross exceeding $87 million. Other artists in the top 10 include Bad Bunny, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, New Edition, Luke Combs, the Eagles and Cardi B.

When it comes to the worldwide chart, Bad Bunny is #1, raking in more than $225 million. Lady Gaga is #2, followed by BTS at #3. Ed Sheeran ranks at #5 with a gross of more than $105 million. He just started the North American leg of his LOOP tour a few days ago, so those numbers aren't reflected in the totals.

While some high-profile artists canceled tours and individual shows this year, Pollstar reports the industry is doing better than ever. Gross revenue for the top 100 touring artists is more than 12% higher than last year: a total of $3.16 billion. In case you're wondering, the average ticket price in North America is $122.15, which is actually down 2.4% from last year.

If you didn't get a chance to see The MAYHEM Ball, Gaga filmed a reimagined version called MAYHEM Requiem, now streaming on Apple Music.

BTS' tour, in support of their album ARIRANG, is currently making its way through Europe and is set to return to North America starting Aug. 1. Ed Sheeran's LOOP stadium tour, featuring opening act Myles Smith and a rotating lineup of other performers, wraps up its North American leg in Tampa, Florida, in November.

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