'So so grateful': Ed Sheeran's 'Play' is his ninth UK #1 album

All the work that Ed Sheeran's been doing for months to promote his new album, Play, has paid off in his native U.K.

Play has debuted at #1 on the U.K.'s official album chart, giving him his ninth chart-topper back home. He now has had more #1 albums on that chart than Oasis, Led Zeppelin, George Michael, Pink Floyd or Phil Collins. Ed's first #1 album came in 2011 with Plus.

Ed wrote on Instagram, "9th UK number one album. 15 years into my career this isn't a given at all, I'm so so grateful for all the love and support from my fanbase. Thank you, for always x."

We'll find out on Sunday whether Play does the same on the Billboard 200 album chart — he'll have to get past the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack to do it.

