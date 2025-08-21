Sombr doing a free pop-up show in NYC Thursday to celebrate new album

Sombr, 'I Barely Know Her' (Warner Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

Sombr's new album, I Barely Know Her, is arriving at midnight Thursday, and to celebrate the New York-based artist is doing a surprise show in his hometown.

The "back to friends" singer announced on his Instagram Story that he'll be performing a "free outdoor show" on the corner of Canal Street and Orchard Street in Manhattan's Lower East Side at 6 p.m. ET. He writes, "It's a free show. No excuses. I wanna to see all of you there."

In another Instagram Story, he hypes the hometown show and captions it, "Early arrival recommended."

Sombr has also posted an Instagram Reel of himself and Laufey, who's releasing her new album, A Matter of Time, on Friday. It shows Laufey lip-synching to sombr's song "12 to 12" — "In a room full of people, I look for you/ Would you avoid me or would you look for me too?" — as the two face off.

It's captioned, "Me looking at the artist that decided to release her album the same day as me." In reality, Laufey has had that release date for quite some time — it's sombr who was late to the game.

