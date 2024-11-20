Something beautiful: Miley Cyrus plans 2025 'visual album' inspired by 'Pink Floyd — The Wall'

Exciting news for Miley Cyrus fans: new music's coming — with video to go along with it.

Miley covers Harper's Bazaar's December '24/January '25 Art Issue, and in the cover story, we learn that she's working on a "visual album" for release in 2025. She tells the mag that the vibe of the project is "hypnotizing and glamorous," adding, "It's a concept album that's an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music."

The project was inspired by Pink Floyd — The Wall, the trippy 1982 part live-action, part animated film based on the classic album of the same name. "My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture," Miley explains. Helping her out is Panos Cosmatos, who directed what she calls one of her favorite films of all time, 2018's Mandy starring Nicolas Cage.

"[The album is] more experimental than anything she's ever done, but in a pop way that I love," says Cosmatos.

Miley notes, "The visual component of this is driving the sound ... the songs, whether they're about destruction or heartbreak or death, they're presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty."

Miley is also collaborating with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando. He's produced multiple songs for the project and co-wrote one called "Something Beautiful," which is currently set to be the title track. "I've always worked with the people that I love," she points out.

But though she's focusing on her new album, she's also aware of what's going on in current pop music and reached out to Chappell Roan after the singer complained about the way fans were treating her. Miley says, "I wish people would not give her a hard time."

