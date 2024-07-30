Source says Justin and Hailey Bieber are "ready to be the best parents possible"

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have withstood non-stop online criticism of their marriage, not to mention several scary health emergencies. Now, they're more than ready to welcome their first child, sources tell People.

"They're planning for the baby's arrival and it's very cute," a source tells the outlet. "They are super committed to their marriage, but also to being the best parents possible." And while Justin has had "major trust issues" and "thinks everyone wants something from him," according to another insider, the first source says Hailey has been Justin's "rock."

"Hailey has always been very supportive of Justin. She's his rock. She is patient and someone he can always lean on," the source adds.

A friend of the couple tells People the two will be "super hands-on parents," and that Hailey is also helping Justin make decisions about "his next career moves."

The two also are "very religious and lean on their faith," an industry source tells the mag, and an insider notes the couple is "really involved in their church community."

"They will be great parents," adds a Justin insider.

When Justin and Hailey, who married in 2018, revealed the pregnancy in May, ABC News confirmed Hailey was six months along, so her due date is coming up fast. Justin recently posted a video of himself cradling Hailey's growing baby bump.

And in a recent interview with W magazine, Hailey revealed, "I probably could have hid [my pregnancy] until the end. But I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy [it]."

"I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good," she said. "I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

