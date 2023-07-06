Sources say report that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are back together is "complete nonsense"

Don't believe those reports that Taylor Swift and The 1975 singer Matt Healy have rekindled their romance: It's totally not true, say sources close to both artists.

A source close to Taylor tells People, "They are absolutely not together and aren't even in contact anymore. She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all B.S."

A source close to The 1975 agrees, "It's complete nonsense. Not true at all."

Taylor and Matty were first spotted together in May, but by early June, sources confirmed that the two had called off their budding romance.

"They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun," an insider told People at the time.

Taylor's current focus, in addition to her tour, is the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which arrives on Friday.

