'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' is number one again; Taylor debuts HAIM collab over the weekend

Fans continue to be "Enchanted" by Speak Now (Taylor's Version): The rerecorded album is number one for a second week on the Billboard Top 200 album chart.

As you might expect from the Taylor Swift rerecording that sold the most in its first week, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is the singer's first rerecorded album to spend its first two weeks at number one. The Taylor's Versions of both Fearless and Red both debuted at number one but then fell out of that spot a week later.

Also for the second week in a row, Taylor has four albums in the top 10. Last week, she became the first living artist to achieve that feast since 1966.

Taylor continued her Eras Tour in Seattle over the weekend. On Saturday night (July 22), she gave her evermore song "No Body No Crime" its live performance debut, bringing HAIM to the stage to perform it with her. HAIM, who also recorded the song with her on evermore, are opening the remainder of her North American tour dates.

Also on Saturday night, Taylor performed the Reputation track "Look What You Made Me Do" as one of her surprise songs. On TikTok, you can see her unleash an evil cackle after singing the line, "And here's to you, 'cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do." She added, "I can't even say it with a straight face."

The song is thought to be about Taylor's feud with the artist formerly known as Kanye West and his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, over his song "Famous."

