Spice Girls rock out to hit song during Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday bash

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday over the weekend, including having the "best night ever" alongside her former bandmates.

"Posh Spice" could be seen singing and dancing to the Spice Girls' smash hit "Stop" alongside former bandmates Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell-Horner in a video posted by husband David Beckham at her birthday celebration this weekend.

In the video, also posted by Victoria, all five members of the iconic British girl group can be seen performing the same dance as seen in the 1997 song's popular music video.

"I mean come on x," read David Beckham’s post. In the video, he can be seen recording in selfie mode, smiling enthusiastically at the group's performance while singing along to a portion of the chorus.

Victoria Beckham also posted the video on her Instagram page, writing: "Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife." The Beckhams' posts of the party have combined for close to 2 million likes on Instagram as of midday Sunday.

The last time all five Spice Girls performed together was at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. The ladies -- minus Brown -- also came together in 2022 for Halliwell's 50th birthday.

Earlier this year, while on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Brown teased that something new was in the works from the beloved girl group, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

David Beckham also took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish his wife a happy 50th birthday in a heartfelt post with a collage of photos and videos of his partner throughout the years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.