Spotify hosting listening party for Billie Eilish's new album

What could be better than listening to Billie Eilish's new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT? How about doing it while Billie is listening along with you and commenting on the music?

Spotify is offering a special Listening Party event with Billie on May 17, the day the album is released. It's a live, audio-only experience in which Billie will be able to speak to fans, and fans will be able to request the chance to "go on stage" and speak to her directly. Fans can also chat amongst themselves throughout the listening party and shop for special merch.

The bad news is that only Billie's top fans on Spotify will be invited to participate.

As previously reported, Billie is also hosting listening events at LA's Kia Forum on May 15 and New York's Barclays Center on May 16. On May 16 and 17, there will be listening events at AMC movie theaters across the country.

