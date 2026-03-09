Suspect identified in shooting at Rihanna’s Los Angeles home

Rihanna attends the 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

A suspect has been identified in the shooting at Rihanna's home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, was arrested Sunday afternoon and booked early Monday morning on attempted murder in connection with the incident, ABC News has learned.

Bail was set at $10,225,000.

Rihanna's mansion was struck by gunfire while the singer, actress and businesswoman was home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and sources with knowledge of the investigation.

A motive was not immediately clear, and the investigation is ongoing.

ABC News was unable to immediately identify an attorney for the suspect.

Multiple shots were fired at the residence during Sunday's shooting, but none penetrated the inside of the home, only the exterior, sources said. Multiple rounds did hit the outside of the home, as well as a vehicle parked out front.

Sources told ABC News that no one was hurt in the incident.

The sources said the weapon allegedly used by the suspect was an AR-style gun.

In dispatch audio, officials are heard saying the suspect's Tesla was followed by an LAPD helicopter into a mall parking garage, where she was pulled over and detained by patrol units.

