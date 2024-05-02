A symptom of being spicy: Shinedown announces signature hot sauce line

Shinedown is launching their own line of hot sauces.

Made in collaboration with the company Torchbearer Sauces, the first flavor is called Symptom Chipotle Garlic Sauce, a reference to Shinedown's "A Symptom of Being Human" hit.

"Cultivating this sauce has been a passion project and has been an absolute joy to accomplish together," says drummer Barry Kerch. "This is just the beginning of what we want to present to the fans of Shinedown. This debut 'Symptom' sauce is to be enjoyed by the masses because this one is just right. This sauce is for all of us."

"A Symptom of Being Human" is a single off Shinedown's latest album, 2022's Planet Zero.

