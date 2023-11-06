SZA, Olivia Rodrigo among 2023 'Variety' ﻿Hitmakers honorees

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

By Andrea Tuccillo and Josh Johnson

SZA, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish are among Variety's 2023 Hitmakers honorees.

The annual celebration "recognize[s] the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make — and break — the 25 most-consumed songs of the year, as measured by Billboard and Luminate Charts."

"The goal of Hitmakers always has been to honor the top artists and songs of the year, and especially the people behind them," says Variety Executive Music Editor Jem Aswad.

SZA is being honored with Hitmaker of the Year, while Olivia is being recognized as Storyteller of the Year. Billie will receive the Film Song of the Year award for her Barbie song "What Was I Made For?" alongside her brother and collaborator FINNEAS.

Other honorees include Metro Boomin, named Producer of the Year, and Mark Ronson for Soundtrack of the Year for the Barbie soundtrack.

Variety will hold an invite-only brunch on December 2 to celebrate the 2023 Hitmakers.

