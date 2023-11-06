Tate McRae announces sophomore album, accompanying world tour

If you're greedy for more music from Tate McRae, then you're in luck. The pop star has announced the upcoming release of her sophomore album, Think Later.

From RCA Records, the Ryan Tedder-produced album releases on December 8. It features Tate's track "greedy," her first song to make it to number one on the Spotify global chart. The song also hit number three on the Billboard Global 200.

"[T]his album means sooo much to me and i can't believe it's so close to coming out," Tate wrote on Instagram. "[W]riting this whole thing was one of the most stressful, exciting, nerve racking, and fun things i've ever gone through. for the first time in my life i lived this year a little less with my head and a little more with my intuition - and i rlly hope u guys can feel that through the music."

Along with the album, Tate’s announced an accompanying global tour. The Think Later Tour will span 53 dates throughout 2024, across Europe, the U.K., North America, Australia and New Zealand. It’ll kick off on April 17 in Dublin, Ireland.

If that wasn't enough, Tate will also make her Saturday Night Live debut later this month. She'll serve as the musical guest on November 18, alongside host Jason Momoa.

