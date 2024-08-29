Tate McRae going country? She says, "I want to do every single style"

Tate McRae has had a lot of success as a pop star, but she says don't be surprised if she suddenly switches things up and goes in a completely different direction.

NYLON magazine asked the Canadian singer if she'd "consider exploring another genre," since country music is all over the pop charts these days. "I've been a country fan for so long. My family [and I] listened to country my entire life. It's really cool that people are finally appreciating it," she says.

But when it comes to her own music, Tate's more interested in exploring "genres" — multiple.

"I’m inspired by a lot of different [types of music]; I listen to everything," she says. "I think my biggest struggle is [that I] want to do every single style, and then I’m fighting the urge to pick a lane and figure out who I want to be."

"But I’m definitely going to go through a bunch of different paths in my career, for sure," she notes. "Right now my biggest focus is whatever I can envision myself doing a music video to: How would that make me feel and how would I write it?"

Tate also tells NYLON that despite being known for her dance skills, she used to have a pretty toxic relationship with the art form.

"I think I’ve resented it at times and also been the most in love with it. I was such a competitive dancer, and my mom was my dance teacher, so it took over my entire life," she shares. "I felt like that was the only thing that defined me."

But now, she says, "I’ve learned to have a healthy relationship with it, and it’s purely just for joy and because I love it. But that took a long time to develop."

