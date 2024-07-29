Tate McRae on her Think Later tour: "I'm always trying to top myself"

Tate McRae's Think Later tour is her biggest one yet and has been getting rave reviews. One called Tate's show an "all-singing, all-dancing pure pop spectacular," and Tate says a big stage production is something that's very important to her.

"I prioritize the visual aspect of the show just as much as the songs," she tells ABC Audio. "When I watch a show, I focus on the dancers and the choreography and the meaning behind the whole show as much as I do the music."

"So for this particular show this year, with this album, that's what I'm definitely trying to focus on ... both worlds, because that's what I'm, like, most creatively inspired by right now."

And because this is the Canadian pop star's first big headlining tour, it's given her the opportunity to take her live show to the next level.

"I think I'm always trying to top myself. I mean, I am such a sucker for a big production pop show with lots of dancing, and lights and the whole creative," she says.

"I want to put on the best show ever ... and now I have really incredible dancers and a band around me," she adds. "So, it's really fun to play around and see what we can do."

Tate's efforts have been noticed: When Britney Spears interviewed her for Gen V magazine, she called her an incredible performer.

"I mean, Britney's such an icon and I've looked up to her for so long," says Tate. "So even when I found out that she knew I existed, it was a very shocking and exciting thing. I mean, I just admire her so much, so it was, like, the coolest moment of my life."

