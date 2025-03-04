Tate McRae launches 11 songs from 'So Close to What' onto the chart

Charlie Denis
By Andrea Dresdale

No only did Tate McRae's new album, So Close to What, top the Billboard 200 album chart, a slew of songs from the project have invaded the Billboard Hot 100.

Eleven songs from the album are now scattered over the chart, from "Sports car" at #16 all the way down to "Greenlight" at #99. In between are songs like "2 Hands," which peaked at #41 last year and is now back at #76; her duet with The Kid LAROI, "I know love," at #43; and "Revolving door" at #22.

In addition, Tate tops the Billboard Artist 100 — which measures a musician's overall popularity based on radio airplay, streaming and sales — for the first time. So far she's only the third woman to hit #1 on that chart this year, following Taylor Swift and SZA.

And over on the Billboard's Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart, Tate has five entries, with "Revolving door" debuting at #1, followed by "Miss Possessive" at #3, "It's ok I'm ok" at #4, "BloodOnMyHands" at #5 and "No I'm not in love" at #7.

Tate McRae returns to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform Tuesday night.

