Tate McRae, Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears songs among Urban Outfitters' Singles Day vinyl series

Songs by Tate McRae, Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus are now available as limited-edition 7" vinyl singles. They were released as part of Urban Outfitters' 2025 Singles Day vinyl series.

Eleven different vinyls are available to order online, with a limited in-store release set for Nov. 21. Among the titles are Tate's "purple lace bra"/"it's ok i'm ok" on opaque white vinyl; Miley's "Walk of Fame"/"Reborn" on "blue hour" vinyl; The Marías' "Heavy"/"Sienna" on black vinyl; The Weeknd's "Timeless" on clear vinyl; Addison Rae's "Fame Is A Gun" on purple vinyl and Britney's "3" on "dream pop" vinyl, which is sort of a deep pink.

Also featured is a single that includes both of the new songs from the movie Wicked: For Good. "No Place Like Home" and "The Girl in the Bubble," respectively sung in the film by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, are pressed on transparent glitter vinyl.

Songs by Lizzy McAlpine, Magdalena Bay and Bhad Bhabie round out the collection. ROSÉ's "number one girl"/"APT" was initially available on "cloudy blue" vinyl, but it's already sold out.

Each single costs $17.98.

