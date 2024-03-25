Tate McRae named Artist of the Year at the Juno Awards

Tate McRae was a big winner at this year's Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys.

At the ceremony, hosted by Nelly Furtado, the Calgary native was named Artist of the Year and also won Single of the Year for "greedy."

Last year, Tate was nominated for five awards but didn't win any of them.

Other winners included SZA's SOS for International Album of the Year and "Blame Brett" group The Beaches, who took home Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year.

