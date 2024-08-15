Tate McRae says her new music is "way more in a different direction" than 'Think Later'

Tate McRae will finish up her U.S. tour Aug. 22 at New York's Madison Square Garden; she heads to Asia for more shows in October. But amid a world tour and what she calls a "packed" schedule, the Canadian singer/songwriter says she's also been spending time in the studio working on her next album, which requires "an internal deep dive."

"I mean, I've been in the studio a lot. The most complicated part of the creative process is [asking yourself], 'Oh, God, who am I next?'" Tate tells ABC Audio. "Because you kind of have to do, like, an internal deep dive and be like, 'What has changed in my life?' And maybe nothing's changed."

"You kinda gotta figure out what's going on in your soul, in your mind before you start to, like, approach an album," she notes.

Tate says so far what she's come up with is a departure from Think Later, which came out in December 2023.

"So far, with the music that I've created, it definitely feels like way more grown and way more in a different direction than Think Later even was," she says. "So I think it's just evolving as I am as a person, as the time goes by."

Rather than finding making music and touring the world too overwhelming, Tate says she thrives on it.

"I always want to be in the studio if I'm not on tour. And if I'm not in the studio, I want to be on tour," she says. "I just like working. It's fun for me."

Tate's next show is Aug. 16 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

