Tate McRae, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes lead Canada's Juno nominations

Tate McRae, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd are the leading nominees for the Juno Awards, which are the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys.

Tate is the leading nominee with five nods; Weeknd and Shawn have four nods each. All three are nominated in the TikTok Juno fan choice award category, the artist of the year category and the single of the year category. In that last category, Tate's up for "Exes," The Weeknd for "Timeless" and Shawn for "Why Why Why."

Tate is also nominated for album of the year for Think Later, which is ironic considering that by the time the Junos take place on March 30, her brand-new album, So Close to What, will have been out for more than a month.

In addition, Think Later is up for pop album of the year, as is Shawn's 2024 release, Shawn. The Weeknd is also up for songwriter of the year.

Michael Bublé will host this year's Juno Awards, which will take place in his hometown of Vancouver.

