Tate McRae on the "whirlwind" of this weekend's 'SNL' and BBMA performances: "It's very exciting"

Tate McRae has a busy weekend planned: She's the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and on Sunday, she's performing on the Billboard Music Awards. But Tate's loving it, because it all leads up to her new album Talk Later, due December 8.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind, obviously, Billboard this weekend and Saturday Night Live, which has been on my bucket list for so long..." Tate says. "But yeah, it's very exciting, just because I really, really care about this project."

On the BBMAs, which will stream on BillboardMusicAwards.com and BBMAs.watch, Tate will perform her latest hit, "Greedy." "I don't think people really expected me to release a song like this. I didn't expect me to release it," she says of the song's success.

"I think also people weren't expecting me to dance like I did in the music video. And I think it was just a little shocking," she adds. "But it also just feels like a switch-up in my personality ... I think my fans are ready to see a more confident, bad-a**side of me."

In addition to Tate, the show's lineup includes Mariah Carey, KAROL G, Morgan Wallen, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha. Bebe says fans can expect "a version of 'I'm Good (Blue)' that nobody's ever heard of seen before."

Noting that it's been an "incredible journey" seeing fans embrace "I'm Good," Bebe explains she wanted to give them a special performance. "It's kind of like my gift to my fans, to say thank you," she says.

Bebe already has one BBMA to her name. Sunday, she could win three more -- and she'd love that.

"I just get excited to get my award and ... when everybody comes over, they can see it," she laughs. "I'm like, 'Yeah, b****, that's mine!'"

