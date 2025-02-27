Taylor Lautner defends Selena Gomez after 'cruel' body-shaming comments: 'Be a little bit nicer'

Selena Gomez's appearance at the SAG Awards on Sunday caused online trolls to speculate if she'd used Ozempic to lose weight -- after she was criticized for looking heavy at last year's SAG Awards. Now, actor Taylor Lautner has taken to Instagram to defend the singer and actress.

Lautner reposted an image from body positivity advocate Alex Light that shows side-by-side pics of Selena at both events a year apart, as well as some of the body-shaming comments that people wrote about both pics. For example, the 2024 pic drew comments like, "Not to be mean but it's time for Ozempic," while the 2025 photo drew comments like, "She looked better thicc."

The Twilight actor, who used to date Selena's BFF Taylor Swift, captioned the image, "It's a cruel world full of hate out there, You can never please everyone nor should you have to. In my experience it doesn't make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters. And it sure isn't the shape, color or appearance of your body."

He continued, "Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out…and be a little bit nicer." He soundtracked the post to the 2011 song "Who Says" by Selena and her former band The Scene, in which she sings, "You made me insecure/ Told me I wasn't good enough/ But who are you to judge?"

On her original post, Light wrote, "This isn't just about Selena, it's about the impossible standards placed on all women - in the public eye or not ... let's remind ourselves: our bodies are ours, not up for public discussion."

In the past, Selena has spoken about how the medications she takes for her various medical issues cause her weight to fluctuate.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.